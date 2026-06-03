Today, Wednesday, June 3, the local weather forecast in Liskeard shows patchy rain. Gusts may be brisk, so conditions feel breezy at times. A few light showers are likely through the morning, with some drizzle continuing into the afternoon. Temperatures near 17°C keep things mild despite the occasional rain. Light winds continue into the evening, ensuring damp conditions persist.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain and occasional light showers. Cloud cover remains persistent, with glimpses of sun breaking through now and then. Temperatures about 15°C maintain a cool feel throughout the day, while periods of drizzle could appear. Rain chances stay relatively high, so expect unsettled conditions.
Friday sees mixed skies, with scattered rain in the early hours. Some brief clear spells might develop later, but showers won't be far behind. Temperatures near 15°C continue to hover in a moderate range. Light drizzle could visit at intervals, resulting in a typically changeable forecast.
This weekend starts with Saturday looking damp, featuring moderate rain in the morning and intermittent drizzle later on. Temperatures near 15°C keep the atmosphere cool. Patchy rain may taper off at times, but cloud coverage likely lingers, creating a cloudy backdrop for much of the day.
Sunday is expected to stay mostly cloudy, with patchy rain nearby that could produce light showers. Temperatures near 16°C offer a slight uptick from earlier in the week. Occasional breaks in the clouds could brighten things, though passing drizzle remains possible, rounding off an unsettled stretch of weather. Light breezes may persist.
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