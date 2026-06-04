Today, Thursday, June 4, moderate rain is forecast across the region, bringing wet conditions and gusty winds. Temperatures near 15°C create a mild but damp atmosphere. Pockets of light rain may appear through the afternoon, so watch for occasional bursts of heavier downpours. Local weather remains unsettled well into the evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain in the morning, with intermittent drizzle lingering. Highs near 14°C keep the day cool, but occasional sunny breaks could peek through the clouds. Shower chances stay moderate, and breezes may pick up later. Conditions will fluctuate, with a few drier spells during the late afternoon.
Moderate rain arrives Saturday, pushing temperatures about 15°C. Showers might intensify around midday, creating brief spells of heavier rainfall. Drier moments can still occur, yet the general outlook leans toward persistent wet weather. Winds remain brisk, making for a blustery feel throughout the day, especially in open areas.
Patchy rain near 16°C appears Sunday, offering a slightly warmer feel. Rain risk is relatively high, so repeated showers could develop in the afternoon. Overcast skies are likely, though there is potential for momentary sunshine. Liskeard can expect similar changeable patterns, sustaining the mix of light rain and occasional cloud breaks.
Moderate rain arrives Monday with peaks close to 15°C. Showers may linger well into the late evening, accompanied by fresh winds. Cloud coverage looks extensive, although brief clear spells cannot be ruled out entirely. Early gusts could add to the unsettled vibe, but lighter breezes may emerge overnight. Dry spells persist.
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