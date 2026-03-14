Today, Saturday, March 14, brings patchy rain in Liskeard with drizzle lingering through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C keep things cool under overcast skies, though a few brighter breaks may appear late on, raising hopes for calmer conditions into the evening. Forecast remains damp. Occasional gusts might appear.
Tomorrow, still part of this weekend, sees more clouds and patchy rain but slightly milder air arrives. Temperatures about 11°C offer a hint of relief, yet brief showers remain likely especially midday. Sunshine could peek through sporadic breaks later. Expect occasional dryness heading into evening. Winds may pick up gradually.
The next day, Monday, continues unsettled conditions with intermittent rain and partial cloud cover. Temperatures hover near 11°C, but occasional breezes may make it feel cooler. Sunny intervals could emerge later when rain subsides, giving the afternoon a brighter outlook. Patchy drizzle remains possible by evening. Expect some cloud build-ups.
Another day, Tuesday, brings scattered showers through the morning and afternoon, with skies staying mostly grey. Temperatures hover about 11°C while the chance of drizzle remains high. A few short dry spells might appear before evening cloud thickens again. Breezy moments continue intermittently, adding a crisp touch. Drizzle remains possible.
Midweek, Wednesday looks brighter as sunny skies dominate and rain chances recede. Temperatures near 13°C deliver a mild feel, making it the warmest spell this week. Cloud coverage should remain limited although moderate breezes may persist. This shift in weather hints at a more settled pattern. Gentle warmth is welcome.
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