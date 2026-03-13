Today, Friday, March 13, brings patchy rain in the morning and more frequent showers later. Temperatures near 7°C keep conditions chilly, with occasional light sleet possible by early evening. Liskeard can expect brisk gusts and limited sunshine, so outdoor activities might face interruptions.
Tomorrow’s outlook suggests partial clearing, though drizzle could linger at times. Temperatures about 9°C feel slightly milder, while calmer breezes reduce the biting edge. Cloud cover may still hover overhead, but a few sunlit breaks should appear around midday, bringing a brief, brighter spell.
This weekend on Sunday promises a milder feel, with temperatures near 11°C and occasional light rain. Breezes pick up slightly, yet the day may feature intermittent sun. Overcast spells remain likely, especially through midday, but later hours could reveal clearer skies and a bit more warmth. Sunset may bring cooler air, though overall conditions should stay relatively mild.
Expect unsettled weather on Monday, with patchy rain and temperatures about 11°C. Early calm might give way to light showers by late morning, while short bursts of sunshine could emerge between downpours. A moderate breeze may develop, ensuring the air feels fresh despite lingering clouds. Expect rumbling winds near dusk, further emphasising the unsettled pattern.
Tuesday continues a mixed pattern, with further showers and temperatures near 11°C. Breaks in the cloud could offer bright intervals; however, grey skies might dominate much of the day. Winds remain gentle, but damp conditions persist, keeping the possibility of drizzle alive into the evening. Overnight conditions should remain damp.
This article was automatically generated
