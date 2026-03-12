Today, Thursday, March 12, is looking wet with moderate rain expected most of the day. Temperatures near 11°C promise mild weather, with showers persisting into the evening. Liskeard can also expect breezy spells accompanied by passing clouds and occasional drizzle. Showers persist into nightfall, creating a grey backdrop beyond dusk.
Tomorrow promises patchy rain with weather and temperatures about 7°C. Drizzle could appear at intervals, though breaks from the conditions may arise mid-afternoon. Cloud cover seems persistent, giving the day a grey tone, but lighter showers may taper off toward the evening. Expect a dip in temperatures once night arrives.
The weekend begins with patchy morning rain giving way to brighter spells. Temperatures near 9°C should feel mild under occasional sunshine, though a few passing clouds could drift by. Early drizzle might dampen roads, but conditions turn clearer by midday. Evening hours remain mostly dry with a slightly calm breeze.
Another day of changing weather arrives with patchy rain early on. Temperatures about 10°C keep things comfortable, and occasional sunny breaks brighten the afternoon. Overcast skies might linger at times, but heavier downpours seem less likely later in the day. Evening brings clearer conditions under calm winds. Visibility remains decent.
The new week begins fairly settled, with partly cloudy skies dominating. Temperatures near 10°C pair with gentle breezes, making for a mild day overall. Possible cloud cover might roll through, yet serious rainfall appears unlikely, keeping conditions pleasant from morning to night. Sunshine could peek through for a brighter finish.
