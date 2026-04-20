Today, Monday, April 20, offers patchy rain in Liskeard and clouds drifting across the skies. Temperatures hover near 11°C, so expect light rain bursts around midday. Sunshine may break through later, bringing drier conditions and gentle breezes to the area. The local weather outlook suggests a mostly mild day with intermittent wet spells. Winds remain moderate, keeping the air fresh.
Tomorrow promises partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures about 11°C and only a slim chance of rain. Morning skies might feel slightly overcast, but brighter spells should emerge by afternoon. A moderate breeze could pick up, yet overall weather remains calm for most of the day. Skies brighten steadily, maintaining comfortable conditions for most.
Wednesday brings a mix of cloud and sun near 12°C, offering pleasant weather and limited rain risk. Daytime conditions stay mild, while light winds could ease by evening. Skies could briefly turn overcast, but any greyer patches are likely to shift quickly. Light breezes keep things pleasant.
Thursday sees more sunshine, with the temperature climbing about 13°C. Though early clouds are possible, bright intervals are forecast well into the afternoon. Breezes might strengthen slightly, yet the day generally remains dry and comfortable, allowing for a mild midweek break in the clouds.
Friday looks set for sunny spells near 14°C, extending this pleasant run of weather. Cloud cover could return at times, but conditions should stay largely rain-free. Even as winds pick up a touch, the forecast indicates another mild day, ending the week on a bright note.
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