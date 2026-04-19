Today, Sunday, April 19, brings partly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine and a brief chance of drizzle around midday. Temperatures about 11°C should hold steady, dipping near 6°C as evening approaches. In Liskeard, mild conditions prevail with gentle breezes adding to the pleasant weather. Late night skies are likely to stay clear.
Tomorrow looks cooler with patchy rain expected during the midday hours, and overcast conditions lingering by late afternoon. Winds may pick up slightly, and temperatures near 11°C could drop to about 7°C overnight. Skies may clear briefly, but some cloud cover could persist through the early evening.
Tuesday continues that mixed pattern, starting clear before light rain moves in around mid-morning. Overall skies remain partly cloudy, with only scattered showers predicted later. Winds ease at times, while temperatures about 11°C settle near 7°C after sunset. Late evening may feel crisp, but conditions should remain generally calm.
Wednesday looks brighter, offering more sunshine and only minimal cloud cover by midday. Temperatures about 12°C keep the afternoon mild, and nights stay near 9°C. Stronger gusts might blow through, but rain remains unlikely. Clear skies could dominate the late hours, bringing a fresh feel after sunset.
Thursday maintains a sunny outlook with bright conditions dominating the day. Temperatures about 13°C make it warm, while evenings slip toward near 7°C. Gentle breezes persist, and cloud cover stays minimal. This weather forecast points to dryness, encouraging clear skies to linger. Winds remain gentle, ensuring a calm end overall. No significant gusts are anticipated.
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