It's a warm start to the day across Liskeard and the surrounding countryside, with clear blue skies and plenty of sunshine. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 28°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the summer weather.
With only a gentle breeze blowing, it will feel comfortable in the sunshine, with the temperature feeling like around 26°C. There's little chance of rain, so it's a great day to plan outdoor activities without worrying about getting wet.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will slowly drop, but it will still be a pleasant evening to be out and about. With the UV index expected to be high, don't forget to pack some sun protection if you're planning on spending time outside.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a fantastic day in Liskeard, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the summer sunshine.