Overcast skies hang over Liskeard and the surrounding countryside today, with temperatures reaching a high of around 21°C. It will feel cooler than that, at about 18°C, due to the cloud cover, so it's a good idea to wear a light layer if you're planning to be outside.
A gentle breeze will be blowing, which should help to keep things feeling comfortable. With only a little chance of rain, it's a good day to get out and about, perhaps taking a walk in the nearby hills or exploring the town.
As the day wears on, the overcast conditions are expected to persist, with the temperature remaining steady. It's a good idea to wear some sun protection, even on a cloudy day, as the sun's UV rays can still get through.
Tonight, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, so you may want to add an extra layer if you're planning to be outside. The overcast skies are expected to continue, with little chance of rain.