Overcast skies hang over Liskeard and the surrounding countryside today, with temperatures reaching a high of around 25°C. It will feel pleasant, with a gentle breeze and little chance of rain, making it a comfortable day to be outdoors.
As the day progresses, the overcast conditions are expected to persist, with the temperature remaining steady. The wind will be light, making it a good day for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling.
Into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 18°C, but it will still feel mild. The lack of rain and gentle breeze will make it a pleasant evening to be out and about.
Overall, Monday is shaping up to be a calm and pleasant day in Liskeard, with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)