Warmth and sunshine dominate the scene across Liskeard and the surrounding Cornwall countryside today, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the west. As the day gets underway, the temperature is already near 21°C, and it's expected to stay that way, feeling comfortable for those out and about, especially in the sunny conditions.
Through the morning and into the afternoon, the skies will remain largely clear, with minimal rain expected, making it an ideal day to get outdoors and enjoy the local scenery. With the gentle breeze, it's a great opportunity to take a walk or engage in outdoor activities without the hindrance of strong winds or heavy rainfall.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will begin to dip, but it will still be a pleasant night, with lows about 14°C. The UV outlook is moderate, so some sun protection will be necessary, especially during the peak sun hours. Overall, it's a beautiful day to be out in Liskeard, with the sunny conditions and light winds making for a very enjoyable experience.
Looking ahead to the overnight period, the clear skies will continue, leading to a cool start tomorrow. But for now, Liskeard can bask in the warmth of this sunny day, with its comfortable temperatures and minimal chance of rain, making it perfect for outdoor pursuits or simply enjoying the local atmosphere.