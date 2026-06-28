Today in Liskeard, Sunday, June 28, begins with mild morning conditions near 13°C and a gentle breeze moving through the area. Sunshine dominates much of the afternoon, pushing temperatures up to about 18°C while keeping the local forecast bright. Clouds might gather briefly, but rain chances remain low. Late evening cools down again, with temperatures settling near 15°C. Overall, expect mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather updates throughout the day.