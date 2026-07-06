It's a warm start to the week across Liskeard and the surrounding countryside, with a sunny day expected on Monday. Temperatures will reach a high of around 27°C, feeling pleasant at around 25°C, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
A gentle breeze will be blowing, but it should be calm and peaceful, with little chance of rain. This makes it an ideal day for outdoor activities, such as walking or cycling, with minimal risk of disruption from the weather.
As the day wears on, the sunshine will continue, with plenty of blue skies and warm temperatures. It's a great opportunity to make the most of the good weather, whether that's in the town or out in the surrounding hills and valleys.
Overnight, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, but it should remain calm and peaceful, with clear skies and a gentle breeze. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)