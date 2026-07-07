It's a warm start to the week across Liskeard and the nearby villages, with a sunny day expected on Tuesday. The temperature will reach a high of around 28°C, feeling more like 25°C due to the gentle breeze. With only a little chance of rain, it's a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
As the day builds to the afternoon high, the gentle breeze will continue to blow, making it feel comfortable for those out and about. The UV outlook is not provided, but it's always a good idea to wear sun protection when spending time outside on a sunny day.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to dip, reaching a low of around 14°C overnight. The wind will remain light, and the precipitation probability will stay low, making it a pleasant evening to be outdoors.
Overall, Tuesday is shaping up to be a great day in Liskeard, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Just be sure to pack a light jacket for the evening, and don't forget your sun protection during the day. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)