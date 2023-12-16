HEAVY rain during the morning had cleared by noon for the Cornwall Club point-to-point fixture at the Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, on Sunday, December 10, writes Granville Taylor.
The track had held up well after the incessant December rain but certainly demanded stamina, something not lacking in the Ladies’ Open winner Singapore Saga.
John Heard’s likeable mare found a new partner in 10-times Ladies’ champion jockey Gina Andrews, who had made the four- hour trip from Warwickshire to take her first mount of the season.
It was not all plain sailing, however, since the hot favourite was taken on first by Checkitout (Heidi Stevens) from the top of the hill, then by the veteran pointer Hawkhurst (Izzy Marshall), who hit the front along the bottom bend.
Andrews’ mount had drawn level again at the last, though, and would not be denied as the pair slugged it out up the climb to the judge.
“She didn’t really enjoy the ground but I was confident we would win from the third last,” said Gina.
Trainer John Heard added: “Singapore Saga will stay pointing this season.
“I thought she was straight enough today and we will probably come back to Wadebridge after Christmas (January 7). She loves this track.”
Chloe Emsley has been the Devon & Cornwall lady jockey’s title holder for the past two seasons, and had steered Wind Tor into third place in the Ladies’ Open.
She was in the winner’s spot as her mount Risk de Pluie ran away with the 11-runner Maiden.
This four-year-old led from the 15th and drew right away round the final bend to win as he liked.
The gelding, by popular stallion No Risk At All, is owned and trained by the rider’s partner Stuart Payne, who said: “Risk de Pluie disappointed us at the Portman a month ago but we found his blood was wrong.
“He came from Doncaster sales and has shown ability at home.
“We think a lot of him but he is still a bit weak. As a winning four-year-old I expect he will go to the sales.”
The Maiden winner had started at 20-1 and punters were in for another shock as 16-1 outsider Ellipsism denied the hot favourite Halo des Obeaux (Ed Vaughan) to take the Men’s Open.
The winner’s gallant owner/trainer, Cullompton farrier Jack Veysey, was taking his career total into double figures as his mount would not let the runner-up past him on the stamina-sapping climb to the line.
“I ride him out and knew he was very fit and he likes to be handy (he had run well recently when second at the East Cornwall with today’s Maiden winner Itacare back in third).”
The aforementioned Itacare gave 16-year-old Rian Corcoran his first point-to-point winner in the colours of Somerset Racing in the Conditions race for Veteran and Novice Riders.
The young rider had his mount in front at the third last and the pair stayed on stylishly to win comfortably from Franigane (George Edgedale).
The winner, now trained by Rian’s father, ex-jockey Liam Corcoran, was sourced from David Pipe, who suggested he might make a point-to-pointer.
“I work for Will Biddick and this is my third ride. My long-term ambition is to be a professional jockey,” said Rian.
Megan Lawrence was also a first-time winner, this time in the training ranks, as Minella Jab stayed on strongly to beat Bang on Target in the Intermediate.
The winner runs in the colours of Megan’s aunt, Carol Lawrence, and joined her niece’s yard at Halwill last September after a couple of point-to –point wins.
Megan has an eventing background and rides out the two pointers in her care.
“I would like to aim him at the Exeter Intermediate Final,” said the 24-year-old trainer.
Jockey Darren Andrews, who enjoyed his best season with 20 pointing winners last year, was opening his account for this season, and said: “I was told not to hit the front too soon but got a lovely run up the inner at the third last.”
Josh Newman had to settle for second place in the Intermediate, but reached the winner’s enclosure on Hearts Corner in the concluding Restricted.
This six-year-old kept jumping to the right but was left clear when the favourite, Mary’s Fortune, came down with Ed Vaughan at the penultimate.
“He is a big, raw horse who has his own way of jumping and idled in front,” said the jockey, who also trains the gelding for owner Becky Kealey.