By Gareth Davies
PAUL Wotton has urged his Truro City side to put Monday night’s defeat to Torquay United behind them and ‘keep believing’.
In a vital clash at the bottom of the National League South table, goals from Arkell Jude-Boyd and Brad Ash gave the Gulls an interval lead.
Ed Palmer scored for City in stoppage time but Torquay held on.
“Keep believing and don’t worry about it,” Wotton told trurocity.co.uk. “Even point is a prisoner and we have got six games to go. It is a huge win for Torquay tonight and you could tell that by the way they celebrated and good luck to them.
“First half I thought we were off it, but second half we were good. That is disappointing as this was a big game at the bottom of the division. I spoke about us being brave and positive and we were.
“After 20 minutes, Torquay were there to be beat but we let the lad cut in and score the first goal.
“I’ve said it many times but we don’t get over the disappointment. We looked beat in the first half, but we changed things at the break and we were much better. We scored too late and overall it wasn’t our night.”
City continue their demanding run of fixtures by playing on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, all at home.