THE Cornish Pirates are forging ahead with purpose as preparations for next season in the Championship gather pace.
Determined to build a squad capable of once again making a serious impact, the club has continued their wave of signings that signal both ambition and intent.
The latest names to commit to the club are hooker Morgan Nelson and centre Chester Ribbons, both of whom will join Ben Cambriani at the Mennaye Field.
Nelson, 25, joined Gallagher Premiership outfit Gloucester last October after almost four years at the Cornish club, where he had scored 19 tries in 49 appearances.
However, the former Wales Under-18s player has struggled to break into the Cherry and Whites' side, playing exclusively in the Premiership Rugby Cup and European Challenge Cup.
Meanwhile, Ribbons, 22, has been dual registered at the club this season from the Exeter Chiefs and has played 11 times, including last weekend’s win over Hartpury that lifted them to fourth in the standings.
“Before he left us Morgan was rightly earmarked as one of the best hookers in the Championship, and he now has the experience of having been involved at a top-level environment,” said Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.
“We are clearly delighted that he'll be back with us, as he is still young and ambitious and has a lot of rugby ahead of him yet. “It’s a massive plus because he knows our set up, will fit back in easily, and he is one of those players who adds something extra, both on and off the field."
On Ribbons' addition, fellow coach Gavin Cattle added: “Chester is a big, physical and skilful lad who has certainly showed his potential during his time with us. He has ability to play at 12 or 13, and to be a ball player and a ball carrier, which makes him an exciting prospect.”
Welshman Cambriani, 25, agreed terms with the Pirates at the end of last week having previously played for the Ospreys, Ampthill and Zebre.
Cattle continued: “We are really pleased to bring in someone of Ben’s calibre. He has experience at United Rugby Championship (URC) level and knows what to expect from the English Championship after his time at Ampthill. He had an eye-catching couple of seasons there and we look forward to him making an impact here at the Pirates.”