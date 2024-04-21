By David Harrison at Lantoom Park
SWPL PREMIER WEST
Dobwalls 3 Launceston 3
LESS than 48 hours after returning from Thursday’s game at Newquay, the Clarets were back on the road when they travelled to Lantoom Park to face Dobwalls for the first time this season, and it produced a six-goal thriller with a point for both teams.
Launceston were without the injured George Beardsmore as well as central defender Jude Jago, serving a one-match suspension. However the Clarets were delighted to see the return of their three leading scorers, Andy Watkins, Lewis Young and skipper Mike Steele, none of whom had started at Newquay. They also welcomed back Reece Hendrickson who took Jago’s place in the centre of the back four.
On a glorious sunny afternoon, the game was slow to get going as both sides struggled to come to terms with a bumpy surface, making the bounce difficult to judge.
Dobwalls offered little attacking threat in the opening period with a speculative effort from Cameron Patterson the closest they came to threatening Lewis Slade’s goal. Dan Clifton and Lewis Young had Launceston’s first attempts at trying to test James Morley.
The opening half-hour passed without any real incident but when the breakthrough came, it was Launceston who moved ahead. Good work by Jake Ham helped set up Watkins and the top scorer finished neatly from 10 yards into the far corner.
A niggly game was becoming increasingly fractious, with both benches lectured by referee Murat Kaymaz.
Steele picked up a harsh booking for what looked a good tackle on Tom Strike, while Dobwalls winger Kaycee Ogwu was also cautioned, for appearing to catch Mark Wilson with an elbow.
The Clarets started the second half brightly but Dobwalls were gifted a penalty when Ogwu went to ground following minimal contact. Cameron Patterson scored from the spot to level the scores.
Jaden Wood replaced Watkins, visibly struggling with a leg injury, and almost immediately Dobwalls took the lead with another soft goal. Ogwu got the faintest touch to a bouncing free-kick which crept in on the near post.
Steele came close after good work down the left by the tricky Clifton, whose cross was inches too high.
The difficult surface claimed another victim when referee Kaymaz was forced to hobble off with a leg injury. After a lengthy delay he was replaced by one of his assistants, with a crowd member running the line.
Ben Harrison replaced Steele and promptly scored with his first touch, to make it 2-2.
The energetic Denham Guild played the ball through to the substitute who hit a superb curling drive from the edge of the penalty area. It was the young midfielder’s first goal of the season.
Minutes later, Dobwalls looked to have clinched all three points when Gino Garside’s deflected shot looped up and over the helpless Lewis Slade.
However as the game entered added time, Harrison was hacked down by Strike, 25 yards from goal. Jaden Wood blasted the resultant free-kick into the top corner for a superb and richly-deserved equaliser, sparking wild jubilation amongst Launceston players and supporters.
So a game the Clarets should have won, but could easily have lost, ended all square.
Launceston now face three home games during the coming week, against Callington on Tuesday, the rematch with Dobwalls on Thursday, and Wendron on Saturday, April 27.
LAUNCESTON: Lewis Slade; Mark Wilson, Reece Hendrickson, Archie Wall, Declan Woodgate; Lewis Young, Denham Guild, Jake Ham, Mike Steele (capt), Dan Clifton; Andy Watkins. Subs: Jaden Wood, Tom Bullock, Ben Harrison.
Clarets man of the match: Denham Guild.