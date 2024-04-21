Launceston were without the injured George Beardsmore as well as central defender Jude Jago, serving a one-match suspension. However the Clarets were delighted to see the return of their three leading scorers, Andy Watkins, Lewis Young and skipper Mike Steele, none of whom had started at Newquay. They also welcomed back Reece Hendrickson who took Jago’s place in the centre of the back four.