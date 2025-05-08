By Kevin Hoare
LAUNCESTON CUP SEMI-FINALS ROUND-UP
Boscastle 5 Dobwalls 1 (Tuesday)
A THREE-GOAL salvo in the opening 20 minutes was enough as Boscastle booked their place in the final by easing past St Piran League Division Two East champions Dobwalls Reserves at Pennygillam on Tuesday night.
The Dingos actually dominated much of the play early on but Boscastle were awarded a penalty after four minutes and this tucked away by James Bosley.
Dobwalls had a goal disallowed after nine minutes, but in another rare attack Josh Insley bravely won an aerial challenge against the Dobwalls ‘keeper Greg Wills and the ball went into the unguarded net.
A second penalty saw Bosley put Boscastle further ahead, but on the stroke of half-time Jack Gaynor sent over a long cross which found Zak Waters unmarked and he volleyed into the net.
The next goal was going to be crucial, and it was Boscastle who scored it when Rob Heal rose highest to head home a corner from Jake Dickinson in the 63rd minute.
Dobwalls continued to impress but rarely tested Nick Lawson in the Boscastle goal and Matt Joliffe sealed the win when he latched onto a Jordan Sleep pass and poked the ball home from the edge of the area.
Kilkhampton 2 Pensilva 0 (Wednesday)
THE Lambs put aside their disappointment at losing the Cornwall Intermediate Cup final on Sunday to clinch a place in the Launceston Cup showpiece by outplaying Pensilva, both goals scored in the first half by Ryan Thomas.
Kilk took the lead in the sixth minute when Harry Nancekivell beat his man and crossed into the area where Ryan Thomas found plenty of space to head home into an empty net.
Kilkhampton generally had the upper hand for the rest of the half but nether side created many chances although a Kilk’ striker headed into the ground before seeing his effort bounce up and over the crossbar.
Ryan Thomas was again on target in the 43rd minute. The chance to score came about when Pensilva keeper Antony Powell miscued his clearance, and Thomas carefully fired the ball back into the empty goal from 25 yards for a 2-0 half-time lead.
The second period generally was dominated by Kilk but no further goals were scored, and they had the better of the chances.
Ryan Thomas raced through the Pensilva defence and chose to chip Powell, only to see his effort bounce up and over the bar. Minutes later, Powell saved from Thomas as the Lambs safely navigated their way through the rest of the tie to set up a clash with Boscastle on Sunday evening (6pm).