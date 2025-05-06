By Kevin Marriott at Pennygillam
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE WALTER C PARSON LEAGUE CUP FINAL AT LAUNCESTON AFC
Penzance 0 Cullompton Rangers 0
(AET; Penzance won 8-7 on penalties)
Penzance lifted their first domestic silverware in 18 years on Monday after winning a dramatic penalty shootout which went to sudden death at Pennygillam.
The Magpies and their supporters celebrated wildly as skipper Silas Sullivan lifted the League Cup, their first since the SWPL’s inception in 2007.
In stark contrast to the 120 goalless minutes which went before, the shootout was exciting from the start as Drew Sloan’s first penalty for Cullompton was brilliantly saved by Mikey Flores.
Charlie Young – who had missed a spot-kick in normal time – smashed his effort into the net and player/manager Mark Vercesi and Curtis Smith followed suit, while Aiden Horne, Lewis Hill and Craig Woodman did likewise for Rangers.
That made it 3-3 but then Lewis Caspall blasted his shot over the bar to keep things level after four penalties each. Lucas White put Cullompton ahead for the first time but James Butler kept his nerve to send the shootout into sudden death.
Cullompton went first and piled on the pressure with Zack Williams, Ben Scott and Brayden Morris all scoring, but Brook Williams, Ollie Butler and Charlie Willis matched them to make it 7-7.
Then Flores saved Harry Varnell‘s penalty, giving Ewan Trevains the chance to win it for the Magpies but he too missed.
A pumped-up Flores then saved George Russell’s kick which left Chris Wormington to fire the winner.
Few in the crowd of 533 will remember much about the match which preceded the penalties despite great commitment from both sides on a bouncy playing surface.
Penzance hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Charlie Willis and Lewis Caspall while Sam Young volleyed over from 15 yards.
Cullompton suffered a blow just before half-time when Callum Hutchings damaged knee ligaments, although he did return to the dugout later to watch the rest of the final.
From an early stage of the second half the possibility of extra time loomed large, that despite Charlie Young seeing his 70th minute penalty saved by Jimmy Weeks.
Cullompton finished the 90 minutes strongly and had the ball in the net four minutes from time, but the effort was ruled out for offside.
Then a speculative 30-yard shot from Will Pinnick in the last minute of time added on crashed inches wide.
Into extra-time and the excellent Zack Williams hit the post for the Devon side and Aiden Horne lifted the rebound over the bar as Penzance came under increasing pressure.
But the best chance to prevent the lottery of a shootout fell to Penzance sub Curtis Smith in the 119th minute after Weeks made a hash of an attempted clearance.
He played the ball straight into the path of Smith who, with an open goal to aim at, dragged his shot into the side netting.
But he made up for it soon afterwards by scoring one of the Magpies’ spot kicks – and the rest is now history.
PENZANCE: Mikey Flores; Archie Reynolds (Ewan Trevains 91), Mark Vercesi, Sam Young (Brook Williams 68), Chris Wormington; Kameron Collins (Ollie Butler 94), Jacob Trudgeon (Curtis Smith 62), Charlie Willis, Charlie Young, Lewis Caspall, Silas Sullivan (James Butler 100.
Penzance man-of-the-match: Charlie Willis.