After a positive half time chat from 2s captain Marcia Burgess, Caradon went out in impressive form - one twos up the park, finding space and making chances. One such chance fell to Abbie Fulford, full of confidence after her first goal followed up with an equally brilliant finish. Player of the match Katie Fear once again found herself advancing with the ball with just the keeper to beat and calmly slotted away, 4-0.