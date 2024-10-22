Caradon 1s - Caradon put in a dominate performance to beat Bristol Uni 6-1, writes Lucy Johnson.
The game was a one sided event with Caradon in cruise control, taking a 2-0 lead within 10 minutes. Bristol could not cope with Caradons aggressive press and the scoreline was 4-0 at half time with Bizzie Jeffery and Hannah Bladon scoring a brace each.
The second half, with the game already won, the home team found it difficult to find thier rhythm until a flurry of cards for the visitors fuelled the fire to be more attacking. Player of the match, Molly Walsh was the driving force in midfield and Clare Poad scored a brace for her to complete the scoring with Bristol converting a penalty corner to make their journey home slightly less painful.
There is a break in the league next week before Caradon take the trip to Exeter Uni with a full squad to hopefully continue to increase the points tally.
Caradon 2s - Caradon Ladies 2s had a late pushback in Totnes as they faced Dart at 5pm, with both teams on equal points before the game.
The home side started with more confidence, passing the ball well amongst themselves and even Caradon themselves were surprised to take the lead after Katie Fear jumped on a lose ball infront of an empty goal, 0-1.
Luckily for the visitors, the Dart forwards were finding it difficult to find the target with a number of shots just skimming past the post. Not the case for Abbie Fulford however whose strike went into the bottom corner to make it 0-2 at the break.
After a positive half time chat from 2s captain Marcia Burgess, Caradon went out in impressive form - one twos up the park, finding space and making chances. One such chance fell to Abbie Fulford, full of confidence after her first goal followed up with an equally brilliant finish. Player of the match Katie Fear once again found herself advancing with the ball with just the keeper to beat and calmly slotted away, 4-0.
Dart had their chances to get a goal but just couldn't finish past Lynn Oxenham in goal and the defence of Julia Eldridge, Amy Batty, Neve Hunn, Maddie Scott and Kerryn Walsh.
The last goal of the day was finished off by Lauren Gouge, despite feeling a little under the weather she made sure her shot hit the back board ending the game 0-5.
The side have a break from league hockey this weekend as they faced Newquay 2 in the cup at Lux Park.
Caradon 4s - It was a home game for the 4s at the weekend who took on Truro 2s. After the defeat last week, few nerves after Pippa’s injury, a more defensive team was set up for the game.
From the off Caradon got stuck right in, dominating the possession in the first half and attacking Truro’s 25. Goal’s 1, 2 & 3 in the first half were scored by Jayne, followed shortly after a goal from Truro. Going into half time it was 3-1 to Caradon. The half time talk was very positive, and change of strategy for the 4s to play a more attacking game.
Second half, back out again strong and keen for some more goals. Lots of one two passes between players were needed in the second half as Truro got a bit tighter on their marking. It didn’t stop Caradon though, who bagged another 4 goals in the second half. Goals scored by Amy, White, Jayne Longrigg, Lucy Johnson and Izzy Hedley.
10 minutes to go, Truro had a player sent off with a green card. So down to 10 Caradon pushed some more, but unfortunately didn’t get any more goals in the remainder of the game. Final score Caradon 7 Truro 2s 1. Player of the match. went to Jayne for her outstanding performance on the pitch and for scoring 4 goals.