FOOTBALL
Saturday, February 11
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Ashton and Backwell United v Barnstaple Town, Falmouth Town v Buckland Athletic, Helston Athletic v Street, Ilfracombe Town v Cadbury Heath, Millbrook v Keynsham Town (2pm), Saltash United v Wellington, Torpoint Athletic v Clevedon Town, Welton Rovers v Mousehole.
SWPL Premier East (3pm): Axminster Town v Dartmouth, Bovey Tracey v Okehampton Argyle, Elmore v Ivybridge Town, Holsworthy v Sidmouth Town, Newton Abbot Spurs v Cullompton Rangers, Plymouth Marjon v Bridport, Teignmouth v Honiton Town, Torridgeside v Crediton United.
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Bodmin Town v Penzance, Mullion v Sticker, Newquay v Camelford, St Austell v Launceston, St Blazey v Liskeard Athletic.
St Piran League East (3pm): Launceston Res v St Austell Res, Saltash Borough v Torpoint Athletic Res, Saltash United v Callington Town Res, St Mawgan v Millbrook Res, Sticker Res v Altarnun.
St Piran League Cup (2pm): Gunnislake v St Dominick.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars v North Petherwin, Liskeard Athletic Res v St Blazey Res, Roche v St Stephen, St Columb Major v St Teath, St Dennis Res v Nanpean Rovers, St Minver v Looe Town, Wadebridge Town Res v St Newlyn East.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Dobwalls Res v St Breward, Lanivet Inn v Mevagissey, Lifton v Boscastle, Lostwithiel v Gorran, Saltash United Thirds v Bodmin Town Res, St Dominick Res v Southgate Seniors, St Merryn v Polzeath. Division One (2.30pm): Gerrans and St Mawes United v St Mawgan Res, Looe Town Res v Foxhole Stars Res, North Petherwin Res v Boscastle Res, Pensilva v St Minver Res, St Cleer v Gunnislake Res. Division Two (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v Grampound, Bude Town Res v Castle Loyale, North Hill v Lanreath, St Eval Spitfires v Lostwithiel Res.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Boca Seniors v Shamwickshire Rovers, Bradworthy v Eastside, Combe Martin v Appledore Lions, Hartland Clovelly v Park United, Kilkhampton v Braunton Res. Senior Division (2.30pm): Appledore Res v Sandymere Blues, Braunton Thirds v Barum United, Fremington Res v Woolsery, Landkey Town v Hartland Clovelly Res, Shebbear United v Torridgeside Res. Intermediate Two (2.30pm): Bideford AFC Thirds v Bridgerule, Hartland Clovelly Thirds v Equalizers, Langtree Lions v High Bickington, Northam Lions Res v Kingsley Park, Shamwickshire Rovers Res v Shebbear United Res.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (3pm): Halwill v Bampton.
Sunday, February 12
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Forest Green Rovers v Bishops Lydeard, Ilminster Town v Sherborne Town, Poole Town v Warminster Town, Royal Wootton Bassett Town v Bristol Rovers, Torquay United v Liskeard Athletic. Western Division (2pm): Feniton v Bideford AFC, Saltash United v Marine Academy Plymouth, Sticker v Budleigh Salterton.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One (2pm): Bude Town v Saltash Borough, FXSU v Bodmin, Mousehole v RNAS Culdrose. Division Two (2pm): Charlestown v St Agnes, Redruth United v Penryn, Dropship FC v Wendron United, Wadebridge Town v Padstow United.
RUGBY UNION
Saturday, February 11
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France (2.15pm), Scotland v Wales (4.45pm).
Championship Cup, Pool Three (2.30pm): Cornish Pirates v Caldy.
National League Two, West: Luctonians v Barnstaple (2.15pm), Redruth v Exeter University (2pm).
Regional One South West: Camborne v Old Centralians, Chew Valley v Okehampton, Drybrook v Weston-super-Mare, Exmouth v Devonport Services, Ivybridge v Launceston, Lydney v Brixham.
Regional Two South West: Sherborne v Newton Abbot, Sidmouth v Bridgwater & Albion, St Austell v Chard, Teignmouth v Crediton, Truro v Wadebridge Camels, Wellington v North Petherton.
Counties One Western West: Bude v Pirates Amateurs, Kingsbridge v Cullompton, Paignton v Falmouth, Penryn v Wiveliscombe, Plymstock Albion Oaks v Bideford, Topsham v Tiverton.
Counties Two Cornwall: Helston v Veor, Illogan Park v Hayle, Liskeard-Looe v Camborne School of Mines, Newquay Hornets v St Austell II, Redruth II v Bodmin, Saltash v St Ives.
Counties Three Cornwall: Redruth Albany v Bude II, Roseland v Camborne II, St Agnes v St Just, Wadebridge Camels II v Perranporth.
Sunday, February 12
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Camborne v Exeter Athletic Dakota, Totnes v Bude, Withycombe v Launceston.