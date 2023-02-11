Counties Three Cornwall: Redruth Albany v Bude II, Roseland v Camborne II, St Agnes v St Just, Wadebridge Camels II v Perranporth.

Counties Two Cornwall: Helston v Veor, Illogan Park v Hayle, Liskeard-Looe v Camborne School of Mines, Newquay Hornets v St Austell II, Redruth II v Bodmin, Saltash v St Ives.

Regional One South West: Camborne v Old Centralians, Chew Valley v Okehampton, Drybrook v Weston-super-Mare, Exmouth v Devonport Services, Ivybridge v Launceston, Lydney v Brixham.

Cornwall Women’s League, Division One (2pm): Bude Town v Saltash Borough, FXSU v Bodmin, Mousehole v RNAS Culdrose. Division Two (2pm): Charlestown v St Agnes, Redruth United v Penryn, Dropship FC v Wendron United, Wadebridge Town v Padstow United.

Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (3pm): Halwill v Bampton.

Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Dobwalls Res v St Breward, Lanivet Inn v Mevagissey, Lifton v Boscastle, Lostwithiel v Gorran, Saltash United Thirds v Bodmin Town Res, St Dominick Res v Southgate Seniors, St Merryn v Polzeath. Division One (2.30pm): Gerrans and St Mawes United v St Mawgan Res, Looe Town Res v Foxhole Stars Res, North Petherwin Res v Boscastle Res, Pensilva v St Minver Res, St Cleer v Gunnislake Res. Division Two (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v Grampound, Bude Town Res v Castle Loyale, North Hill v Lanreath, St Eval Spitfires v Lostwithiel Res.

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Ashton and Backwell United v Barnstaple Town, Falmouth Town v Buckland Athletic, Helston Athletic v Street, Ilfracombe Town v Cadbury Heath, Millbrook v Keynsham Town (2pm), Saltash United v Wellington, Torpoint Athletic v Clevedon Town, Welton Rovers v Mousehole.

