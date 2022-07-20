What’s on in this week’s Sports section

The other is Brian Read who opened Lanhydrock’s new net facility ( Paul Hamlyn )

CRICKET is the main topic of conversation in this week’s Cornish Times sports section with plenty going on over the past few days.

There was a superb weekend for Callington Cricket Club. On Saturday, Aidan Libby struck his first Premier League century as the first team beat visiting Redruth, while the second team continued their charge away from the bottom two in County Division One with a six-wicket victory at Grampound Road.

On Sunday, the club hosted the Isaac Foot Cup Finals Day with Callington Thirds defeating Yelverton in an excellent final. There’s pictures, report and reaction from skipper/club chairman Toby Beresford-Power on the success.

Lanhydrock also hosted the Clive Rosevear Cup Finals Day on the same day.

Lanhydrock Seconds defeated fellow Cornish Times side Boconnoc in the morning semi-final before losing by ten wickets to St Minver in the final.

On the same day, the club also officially opened the new two-lane net facility at the club which was conducted by the club’s legendary opening bowler, Brian Read.

The nets were also named after Brian who took 243 wickets for Cornwall.

There’s all the results and tables from Saturday’s action in the Cornwall Cricket League plus match reports from Tideford where Dan Robotham and Anton Luiten broke a 23-year club record and Saltash St Stephens who remain top of Division Four East.

Away from the cricket, on the greens there’s the latest from Looe and St Mellion golf clubs and Liskeard and Callington’s bowls teams.

Looe Pioneers’ runners have been out and about while there’s the latest from the snooker table in the Liskeard Summer League.

The football season is fast approaching with clubs having their pre-season run-outs.

There’s reports and news from the Western League clubs with Millbrook, Saltash United and Torpoint all featured, while there’s a new signing at South West Peninsula League side Callington Town.