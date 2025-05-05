By Rod Davies at Moorlands Lane
PAPA JOHN’S COMMUNITY CUP COUNTIES TWO CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL (SATURDAY)
Saltash 29 Frampton Cotterell 22
THE Ashes are through to the last four of this competition for the second year in a row after skipper Jay Moriarty earned them the narrowest of victories over their Gloucestershire-based visitors.
The result was in the balance until the closing stages of this exciting and highly-entertaining game played in front of a large and vocal number of supporters from both sides.
Saltash were playing in their third cup game in a week – including Wednesday night’s Lockie Cup final success over Devonport Services Seconds – but in the end just about did enough to progress against their talented opponents.
The game started in a very lively and even manner with both teams testing out each others defences, but the Ashes were soon down to 14 players after six minutes due to a yellow card.
They managed to keep their visitors from scoring due to some resolute defending and the game continued to swing either way until home flanker Phil Eatwell eased over the line after 31 minutes for a try which scrum-half Jack Pritchard converted.
The Frampton Cotterell side looked very dangerous on the break, but the Ashes covered well and there were some good clearances from full-back Ryan Cruickshanks which kept the visitors from getting any points before the interval (7-0).
Frampton Cotterell came out for the second half in a very determined manner and kicked a penalty after 45 minutes which was soon followed by a try four minutes later on the right wing to put them into the lead.
Saltash came back strongly and Rob Walsh charged through to take them in front again with a converted try on 54 minutes.
Almost immediately Frampton Cotterell were on the attack down the right wing and following a penalty regained the advantage with a converted try (14-15).
The ding-dong battle continued and within another five minutes the Ashes were back in the lead after a flowing move with a Cruickshanks try.
Frampton were awarded a penalty but missed the kick and Jack Pritchard then increased the Saltash lead with his own penalty (73minutes).The game looked to be heading into extra time when a try and conversion under the posts brought the teams level (22-22). Tension was rising in the closing stages when Jay Moriarty broke through the visiting defence to score the winning try which was again converted with an excellent kick by Jack Pritchard.
This was a very tight and enthralling game between two well-matched sides and a strong well-organised Frampton Cotterell deserved much credit for their contribution.
The Ashes again worked very hard and backed each other all over the pitch to sneak through.
Saltash are at home once more in the semi-final when they welcome Old Elthamians this Saturday (2.30pm).
The South East London-based club were a National League side as recently as 2021, but this season have eased to the Counties Two Kent crown having reformed.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, Tom Rixson, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Axel Nicks, Ryan Simmons, James Sutton, Devon Bennett-Murray, Fin Jones, Charlie Knight, Steve Williams.
Tries: P Eatwell, Walsh, Cruickshanks, Moriarty; Convs: Pritchard (3); Pens: Pritchard.