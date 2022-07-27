What’s in this week’s Sports section
WITH the Western League Premier Division season starting this Saturday which sees Cornish Times area clubs Saltash United, Torpoint Athletic and Millbrook all involved, there’s plenty of preview looking ahead to the big kick-off.
We hear from Saltash joint boss Shane Krac, Torpoint manager Dean Cardew and Millbrook supremo Macca Brown.
There’s also reports and reaction from pre-season friendlies including Saltash’s superb victory over Plymouth Parkway.
Liskeard Athletic get the SWPL Premier West season underway next Tuesday night when Callington Town are the visitors to Lux Park.
Inside is a report of their pre-season outing against Western League Premier Division title hopefuls Mousehole and the thoughts of joint manager Lee Mann who wants a title challenge this term.
Talking of the Blues, there’s also an interview with 14-year-old Toby Haley who was given a late call-up to the Plymouth Argyle Under 18s squad for the Super Cup tournament in Northern Ireland which meant the Boconnoc all-rounder had to pull out of the Cornwall Under 14s cricket squad for the week-long King’s Festival in Taunton this week.
There’s also the latest from the local bowls, golf and athletics clubs plus much more.
