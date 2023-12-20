IT’S not often a football manager at Step Six level has to officiate one of his own team’s matches, but that was exactly what Dobwalls joint boss Brad Gargett had to do at Holsworthy on Saturday in SWPL Premier West.
Following a mix-up before the game which meant only two of the three scheduled officials turned up, he had to run the line during the first half of their 1-0 defeat.
He gave his reaction to the loss and the comedy of errors in this week’s Cornish Times.
Inside is also a report from the game, as well as summaries on Bodmin’s 3-1 defeat at Bude Town and Callington’s superb 1-0 victory over high-flying Wendron United.
In the league above, there were contrasting fortunes for Torpoint Athletic, Millbrook and Saltash United.
The Point beat St Blazey 2-0 thanks to two Ryan Smith goals, while the Ashes were denied an excellent point at Falmouth Town by Oscar Massey’s stunner. Millbrook, who are yet to pick up a point this season, went down 2-0 to Wellington at Jenkins Park.
Further down the pyramid, there is a report on Callington Town Reserves’ crucial win at Launceston in St Piran League Premier Division East, as well as a round-up from the rest of the games across the divisions.
The mouthwatering SWPL League Cup last 16 tie between Liskeard Athletic and St Austell was played at the second time of asking last Wednesday night.
However unfortunately for the hosts, it was the Saints that emerged 2-1 winners to set up a quarter-final with Camelford.
Finally we find out about the local women’s football, including a disappointing defeat for Liskeard against Marine Academy Plymouth in the South West Regional League Premier Division.
Rugby wise, there were contrasting fortunes for Liskeard-Looe and Bodmin in Counties Two Cornwall.
Liskeard edged out visiting Illogan Park, although Bodmin were left frustrated by a 33-22 defeat to bottom side Camborne School of Mines.
We also check-in on Saltash Seconds who beat Roseland in the league below.
Cricket wise we find out about some transfer movement at Callington, while there are reports from rearranged games involving Caradon Hockey Club.
Tamar Trotters members have been clocking up the miles in recent weeks. Read what members have been up to on page 41, as well as a selection of pictures.
We also check in on the worlds of darts, basketball, point-to-point and snooker, as well as St Mellion Golf Club, including some Christmas fun for the ladies section.