By Rod Davies at Moorlands Lane
PAPA JOHN’S COMMUNITY CUP COUNTIES TWO CHAMPIONSHIP (SECOND-ROUND)
Saltash 36 Midsomer Norton 22
THE Ashes are through to the next-round after a thrilling victory over their Somerset-based opponents at Moorlands Lane.
After a season of many one-sided victories in their Counties Two Cornwall promotion-winning league campaign, the Ashes were looking forward to this game in the hope of it being both competitive and entertaining for their large following of loyal supporters.
Thankfully that turned out to be the case as the result was in doubt until the final minutes with the Ashes only sealing the match with two very late tries.
After an even start with both sides testing each other out, an attack by the home side down the left gave them a penalty following a tackle on Billy Dover and Lewis Wells broke the Midsomer Norton defence to cross their line after 10 minutes.
The score was doubled two minutes later with a typical Will Morton try on the right wing and the Ashes were getting a grip on the game against a useful looking team.
The play became more balanced as Saltash endeavoured to open up the visiting defence which held together until the 25th minute when a Midsomer Norton converted try brought the score to 10-7. Saltash hit right back two minutes later with skipper Jay Moriarty dotting down, and scrum-half Jack Pritchard converted.
Good covering by the home side prevented Midsomer Norton from seriously threatening to add to their score and Saltash continued to move the ball well and eventually full-back Ryan Cruickshanks got a touch down close to the posts for Pritchard to add the extra points.
Just before the interval the Ashes were reduced to 14 players due to a yellow card, but they held on without any real alarm to go in ahead at 24-7.
The second half started with Midsomer Norton in a more positive manner and a cross-kick led to a try on the right wing which was converted after 45 minutes (24-14).
Saltash regained their full strength after 50 minutes, but a penalty five minutes later brought the score to 24-17 and they were beginning to feel the pressure building from the visiting side that were feeling that they could snatch victory.
Two yellow cards in quick succession for Saltash made the situation worse, and a try following a forward drive after 65 minutes reduced their lead to two points and confidence was increasing in the Midsomer Norton side.
With the game in the balance things started to get a bit heated, however, great defending and teamwork kept the home line intact especially when down to thirteen players as the time ran down.
Just before the final whistle two tries by Morton and Rob Walsh, the latter converted by Pritchard confirmed the home victory in a very exciting and tense encounter.
Midsomer Norton put up a determined and gritty display but Saltash held on with every player putting in an excellent shift which gave the home supporters a nailbiting, yet ultimately positive experience.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, Tom Rixson, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Axel Nicks, Ryan Simmons, James Sutton, Devon Bennet-Murray, Fin Jones, Lewis Stuart, Steve Williams.