By Nick Rich
FRIENDLY (SATURDAY)
Saltash 73 ACS Buzancais 17
This unique rugby twinning continued with some entertaining rugby from both sides at Moorlands Lane on Saturday.
Having arrived just 15 hours earlier, the young French side started the stronger and had their fair share of territory and possession.
However, as they have done all season, Saltash proved they are able to score from anywhere and from a scrum on their own five-yard line, No.8 Ryan Rayner broke to feed veteran centre Jason Carroll who offloaded to the ever-dependable Will Morton to score in the sixth minute. Scrum-half Jack Pritchard added the conversion.
Morton turned provider for the next as he fed stand in full-back Danny Snook to score.
Further tries came from prop Liall Honey, Rayner, hooker Rob Walsh, lock Devon Bennet-Murray and Lewis Wells, the latter making his 300th Ashes appearance. Pritchard added five additional conversions. The visitors kept at it and slotted a penalty goal before the break to make it 47-3.
Again Buzancais started the second half well with little reward until minute 55 when they crossed the whitewash for a converted try. This seemed to poke the bear and Saltash responded with further tries through Honey (following an outrageous dummy) and two for Snook, all converted by Pritchard.
Buzancais' second try came from Ashes player Axel Nicks, playing as a guest.
Try of the day for Saltash came from Wells as he broke over the half way line, dummied his own team-mate Morton to score for stand-in kicker Nick Blake to add the extras and close the game out.
SALTASH: Lewis Stuart, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Steve Williams, Jay Moriarty (capt), Nick Blake, Jack Pritchard; Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Tom Rixson, Devon Bennet-Murray, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Andy Forward, Axel, Nicks, Jason Carroll, Nick Grose, Lewis Woolaway, Ewan McLean, Brett Jennison, Steve Kelly.