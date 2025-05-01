THE hammer blow of a 79-17 humiliation at Kingsholm on Sunday triggered a seismic shift at Sandy Park, but already the fightback has begun.
In the wake of Exeter Chiefs’ heaviest-ever Premiership defeat, CEO and chairman Tony Rowe has acted decisively, turning to the man who helped build the club's golden era: Rob Baxter.
The long-serving Director of Rugby is stepping back into a front-line coaching role, charged with restoring pride, purpose and performance to a side that has clearly lost its way.
Rowe, who stormed into the changing room after Sunday’s collapse against Gloucester, made no attempt to sugar-coat the situation.
“There has been a clear disconnect between the playing squad and the coaching staff, and it is something we simply cannot allow to continue,” said Rowe. “Exeter Rugby Club is built on togetherness, hard work and shared standards, and right now, those foundations need reinforcing.
“Rob is the right person to bring everyone back onto the same page to ensure that every player and coach is working towards the same goals. His understanding of what it takes to build a winning culture, foster unity, and develop players to their full potential is unrivalled in the club’s history..”
Recently-appointed head coach Rob Hunter and his predecessor Ali Hepher have both been stood down after just four games into the new era. With Baxter now returning to the coalface, the message is clear: Exeter is circling the wagons, rediscovering its soul, and preparing for a resurgence.
As part of the club’s long-term strategy, a comprehensive review of the current coaching team is also underway. This process will ensure that Exeter Chiefs are equipped with the right people, skills and energy to meet the demands of the 2025/26 season and beyond.
“This is about more than just responding to results,” Rowe added. “It’s about re-establishing who we are and where we’re going. We’ve faced challenges before and each time we’ve come back stronger. With Rob playing a more active coaching role again, we are confident this is the first step in writing the next successful chapter of the Exeter Chiefs story.
“I would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to supporters for their unwavering loyalty and passion throughout the season. The bond between the team and the fans has always been a cornerstone of the club’s success, and that unity will be more important than ever as the Chiefs look to build momentum heading into the future.”