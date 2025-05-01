By Rod Davies
LOCKIE CUP FINAL AT PLYMOUTH ALBION RFC
Saltash 39 Devonport Services Seconds 0
SALTASH added another trophy to their cabinet with this victory over local rivals Devonport Services in a dominant and controlled display.
The Ashes covered the pitch and tackled relentlessly throughout and clearance kicks by full-back Ryan Cruickshanks drove the Services team back on many occasions.
After early testing exchanges, Saltash took the lead after only nine minutes when Greg Eatwell was on the end of a good move and touched down close to the posts for scrum-half Jack Pritchard to add the extras.
Services battled to open gaps in the Ashes defence but were constantly repelled in the first quarter and found themselves further behind via a Pritchard penalty after 26 minutes.
An Ashes quick move on the right wing and an inside pass by Will Morton gave a try to Cruickshanks three minutes later (15-0).
The Saltash forwards were containing the Services pack and Lewis Wells was able to go over the line on 34 minutes which Pritchard converted.
A confident Ashes were constantly moving the ball around and on the stroke of the interval, skipper Jay Moriarty squeezed in for a left-wing try for a lead of 27-0.
The second half started with another try within three minutes by Moriarty as the Ashes increased their grip on the game, and they continued to remain in control until Ryan Simmons went over for the final score after 62 minutes which was converted by Pritchard.
The whole team contributed to this impressive performance and a good number of supporters were present to see Saltash continue their successful season.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, Devon Bennett-Murray, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, James Sutton, Fin Jones, Steve Williams.