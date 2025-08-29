LAUNCESTON will look to get their pre-season back on track tomorrow afternoon when they welcome old rivals Okehampton to Polson Bridge in the Border Cup (1pm).
The All Blacks were comfortably beaten 37-20 by one-league lower Wadebridge Camels in last weekend’s rearranged Cornwall Super Cup final and with just eight days to go before they start their Regional One South West campaign against visiting Topsham, they could do with a confidence booster.
They lost their last eight league games to slip from promotion contention to fifth, and with a big crowd expected over the next couple of weeks, they will want to impress.
From last Saturday’s team, joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren make five changes.
In the pack, hooker Levent Bulut lines up at prop in place of Charlie Short with Mitch Hawken switching sides, while Cian Baker and George Bone form a new-look second-row partnership with Alex Bartlett and Ben Hancock on the bench alongside Short.
Skipper Tom Sandercock is available again following a shoulder problem and starts at scrum-half with Corey Jenkinson amongst the replacements, while Morgan Woods starts at inside-centre against the side he left in the summer. Key man Cam Fogden is out giving him his chance.
Elsewhere on the day, the Colts will get the action started at 10.30am, although the planned ladies match between the two clubs has had to be shelved due to Oke being unable to raise a side.
The Castles have been able to find opposition ahead of their Counties Two Cornwall opener at Liskeard-Looe next Saturday as they head to Counties Two Devon outfit Tavistock (2.30pm) who were playing at the level above last term.
LAUNCESTON v OKEHAMPTON: Bryant, Martin, Smith, Woods, Bebbington, Tucker, Sandercock (capt); Bulut, Mead, Hawken, Baker, Bone, Tummon, Harris, Rowley. Replacements: Short, Hancock, Bartlett, Duke, Jenkinson.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES at TAVISTOCK: Ward, Chisango, Smith, Hughes, Larson, Tomkies, Fry; Stevens, Hargreaves, Martin, Dudden, Greene, Stiles, Westlake, Hall. Replacements: Johns, Howe, Basford, Walton, Mills, Elias.
LAUNCESTON COLTS SQUAD: Willshire, Spokes, Langton, Cole, Maynard, Smith, Newton-Jenkins, Crichton, Blencowe, Hill, Heartford, Crouchman, Shaw, Mason, Stacey, Belsey, Duckworth, Jeffery, Strout.
