THE December deluges had a big effect on the weekend’s programme, but there’s still plenty to get your teeth stuck into in this week’s Cornish Times sports section.
A few football clubs did manage to take to the field including Torpoint Athletic in the Western League Premier Division at Street.
Read Robbie Morris’ report from Somerset as well as a round-up on the other matches played.
Dobwalls and Callington Town were both on the road as they headed to Sticker and St Austell respectively in SWPL Premier West.
Find out how they got on, as well as the thoughts of Dobwalls joint boss Brad Gargett.
The only other Cornish Times in action were Looe Town who narrowly lost 4-3 to Foxhole Stars in Division One East of the St Piran League.
Rugby wise there was frustration for Saltash, Bodmin and Liskeard-Looe.
Saltash were handed a walkover by Bodmin, while a depleted Liskeard were beaten at Helston.
In the pro game, read Nigel Walrond’s report from France as Exeter Chiefs produced one of their great European performances to win 19-18 at Toulon in the Champions Cup.
On the bowling front there is news from Caradon as a legend takes a back seat, while there’s also the latest from the winter short mat bowls.
Callington Cricket Club have made a big statement of intent by appointing former county star Graham Wagg as their new captain for the upcoming ECB Cornwall Premier League campaign.
They held their AGM last Friday night, where Richard Brown also took on the second team from Toby May.
There is plenty of regional sport covered from the world of Plymouth Gladiators speedway, Somerset County Cricket Club and Cornwall Rugby League, while St Mellion Golf Club recently held their annual presentation night.
Inside is a report and several pictures from the bash, while we also have the regular weekly round-ups from the local darts, pool and snooker leagues, plus more.