SALTASH RFC’s first team will start their Counties One Western West adventure when they welcome Newton Abbot to Moorlands Lane on Saturday, September 6.
The Ashes finally won the Counties Two Cornwall crown last season after two near misses, and also secured the Cornwall Clubs Cup and Lockie Cup for a fantastic treble.
They now return to Step Seven as they take on sides from both Devon and Somerset, plus Somerset-based Wiveliscombe.
After a home clash with Newton Abbot who were relegated from Regional Two South West, the Ashes are at home a week later when they host old rivals St Ives.
After a two-week break from league action, they return with three games in the same number of weeks as they visit Kingsbridge and Paignton either side with a home date with Wiveliscombe.
November 8 sees Plymstock Oaks make the short trip into Cornwall, while Saltash visit Counties Two Devon champions Torquay Athletic on November 22.
They round the month off by hosting Barnstaple Seconds before heading down to Redruth on December 6.
The first half of the season ends with a home clash against relegated Truro before a pre-Christmas trip down to Penryn on December 20.
St Ives visit on January 10, and the fixtures follow the same order apart from the season ends with a trip to Newton Abbot on April 25.
It means several weeks without games, but ensures plenty of time on the training pitch.
Saltash Seconds and Lankelly-Fowey have also been given their schedule in Counties Three Cornwall.
Both are in a group of eight with just 14 games scheduled from September 13 to April 25.
Along with St Ives, Saltash are the only second team in the league, the other teams being Camborne School of Mines, Illogan Park, Hayle, who the Ashes visit on the opening day, Roseland and St Agnes. Lankelly start with a home clash against Roseland at the Farm.
Saltash go to Lankelly-Fowey on November 8 with the return at Moorlands Lane on January 24.
Saltash fixtures: September: 6 – Newton Abbot (H); 13 – St Ives (H); October: 4 – Kingsbridge (A); 11 – Wiveliscombe (H); 18 – Paignton (A); November: 8 – Plymstock Oaks (H); 22 – Torquay Athletic (A); 29 – Barnstaple 2 (H); December: 6 – Redruth 2 (A); 13 – Truro (H); 20 – Penryn (A); January: 10 – St Ives (A); 17 – Kingsbridge (H); 24 – Wiveliscombe (A); February: 14 – Paignton (H); 28 – Plymstock Oaks (A); March: 7 – Torquay Athletic (H); 21 – Barnstaple 2 (A); 28 – Redruth (H); April: 11 – Truro (A); 18 – Penryn (H); 25 – Newton Abbot (A).
Saltash Seconds fixtures: September: 13 – Hayle (A); October: 11 – Camborne School of Mines (H); November: 8 – Lankelly-Fowey (A); 22 – Roseland (H); December: 6 – Illogan Park (A); 13 – St Ives 2 (A); St Agnes (H); January: 17 – Camborne School of Mines (A); 24 – Lankelly-Fowey (H); February: 14 – Roseland (A); 28 – Illogan Park (H); March: 7 – St Ives 2 (H); April: 11 – St Agnes (A); 25 – Hayle (H).
Lankelly-Fowey fixtures: September: 13 – Roseland (H); October: 11 – Illogan Park (A); November: 8 – Saltash (H); 22 – St Agnes (A); December: 6 – Hayle (H); 13 – Camborne School of Mines (A); 20 – St Ives 2 (H); January: 17 – Illogan Park (H); 24 – Saltash (A); February: 14 – St Agnes (H); 28 – Hayle (A); March: 7 – Camborne School of Mines (H); April: 11 – St Ives 2 (A); 25 – Roseland (A).
