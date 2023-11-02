WITH there being no hockey and little rugby union last weekend, football takes the front seat in this week’s Cornish Times with plenty going on, including a busy weekend for Saltash United.
There is a page feature on their superb 5-1 victory at St Blazey in the Les Phillips Cup, plus an interview with boss Macca Brown on the game.
However the Ashes were brought back down to earth last Saturday in the Western League Premier Division as they lost 1-0 at Nailsea and Tickenham, a result made more frustrating by Kieran O’Melia being stretchered off injured.
Brown’s thoughts on the clash in North Somerset are also included.
There are also reports from a double-header for Saltash’s neighbours and league rivals Torpoint Athletic.
The Point were beaten on penalties by Buckland Athletic in the Les Phillips Cup, before an agonising 5-3 defeat by leaders Clevedon Town.
We also find out the latest from the SWPL Premier West as Liskeard skipper Max Gilbert gives us his thoughts on the Blues’ fantastic form, plus games involving Bodmin Town and Dobwalls, who hit six at Bude Town.
We check in on the St Piran League games across the divisions as well as the Tracy Banfield Cup which saw a fine victory for Callington Town Reserves at Redruth United, and hear from Liskeard Athletic Women’s boss Lee Mann after they reached the second round of the Cornwall Women’s Cup after thrashing Mousehole at Lux Park.
Boxing has a special place in the Liskeard community and 14-year-old Breanna James is the next one off the rank.
She recently won gold at the National Junior Development Championships in Birmingham.
We hear from her mum Leanne on her achievements.
Counties Cornwall Two outfits Bodmin and Liskeard-Looe are both through to the second round of the Cornwall Clubs Cup after differing victories on Saturday.
Bodmin thrashed Roseland 69-15, while Liskeard were awarded a walkover by Hayle.
We also hear about an 87-point contest between the second teams of Saltash and Wadebridge Camels in the Duchy Senior Cup, which the Camels did enough to get through.
As ever as the nights close in, there’s the latest from the indoor sports including the Looe and District Pool League, Liskeard and District Darts League, Polperro Darts League and Liskeard Area Ladies League.
We also check in on the short mat bowls including the County Fours finals and news from Callington’s recent tournament which was won by a team from Dobwalls.
There is also a lot more including snooker, golf from St Mellion and news from the Cornwall team’s efforts in the National County Gig Championships in Plymouth.