BEING a football manager even at lower league level must seem like a full-time job at times, particularly in the summer as they look to assemble their squad for the upcoming campaign.
In this week’s Cornish Times we hear from Torpoint Athletic boss Dean Cardew on his four new arrivals, while he also gives his take on recent departures including last year’s Western League Premier Division top-scorer, Curtis Damerell. There is also the photos from Torpoint’s presentation night from the first team down.
Former Saltash United boss Dane Bunney is about to embark on his first full season in charge at Bodmin Town. He gives us an update on their summer so far, which he admits has been ‘tough going’.
Bodmin, alongside fellow CT clubs Callington, Dobwalls and Liskeard, have all found out their opponents for the first round of the SWPL League Cup. See the draw on the back page.
Up at Saltash United, there is a feature on their plethora of departures, as well as photos from their recent presentation night.
Cricket wise there are three pages. There are pictures and a report from Callington’s ECB Cornwall Premier League home date with St Austell which saw Hampshire’s Nick Gubbins strike a ton in defeat.
Match reports are also inside on away games for Callington Seconds and Luckett in Division Two East, plus Liskeard’s clash with Wadebridge Thirds in Division Four East and Gunnislake’s six-wicket success at St Neot Seconds.
Rugby union wise, it has been confirmed that Bodmin, Liskeard-Looe and Saltash will all once again line up in the same Counties Cornwall Two division, while in the league below, Saltash Seconds will join the league structure.They will take on Lankelly-Fowey in the 12-team Counties Cornwall Three league.
Caradon Hockey Club enjoyed another successful campaign.Inside is a report and picture spread from the night at St Mellion as well as the latest from the world of bowls, golf, pool, point-to-point and short mat bowls.