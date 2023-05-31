PENSILVA AFC were crowned the last ever Duchy League Division One champions recently, and they feature on the back of this week’s Cornish Times.
The Pens enjoyed a superb turnaround to surprise even themselves and go on to win the title, and we hear from boss Tony Rogers on how they did it.
Close by in Liskeard the new management team have been announced following the recent departures of Martin Hodge and Martin Chrimes, while in the same division (SWPL Premier West) Bodmin Town have made their first signing of the summer.
Saltash United recently announced the appointment of Macca Brown as manager after he left neighbours Millbrook.
We hear from Brown on his decision to join the Ashes where he will be joined by Lee Britchford (assistant) and the new head of football operations at the Waterways Stadium, Mark Pratten.
There are three pages of cricket.
Callington’s first team had a mixed week.
Last Wednesday night saw them beat Lanhydrock by 11 runs to reach the last four of the Hawkey Cup, while on Saturday they were beaten by seven wickets at Penzance after being dismissed for 205.
There are also match reports from Liskeard’s double-header against title rivals Lanhydrock Seconds and Launceston Seconds, which saw them win one and lose the other, while Stephen Lees’ Gunnislake report is also inside after they were beaten by early pacesetters Duloe in Division Five East.
There is also a round-up from Division Two East down on all the local clubs.
Cornwall Women hosted Hampshire in the Division Two Gill Burns County Championship semi-final on Sunday at Launceston, but it was the visitors that left with a 38-0 success.
Inside is Bill Hooper’s report as well as pictures.
Like the cricket, the lovely recent weather is great news for the local golf clubs.
We check-in with St Mellion and Looe to see what has been going on.
There is also the latest from the world of pool, point-to-point, and bowls.