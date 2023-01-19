ONLY three of the scheduled matches went ahead in South West Peninsula League Premier West over the weekend but it didn’t stop Cornish Times area clubs Dobwalls and Bodmin Town picking up crucial wins away from home.
Dobwalls won a thriller at Sticker by four goals to two, while new-look Bodmin Town secured a much-needed 3-1 success at mid-table Mullion.Inside are reports on both as well as photos from Dobwalls’ game and the reaction of Dingos’ joint boss Ben Washam.
Callington Town visited leaders Wendron United in the same division, but came unstuck 8-1 despite a goal from Alex Lowe. Read all about the fixture, which Cally were more than competitive in, and Gino Garside’s return to the club.
There are also reports from victories for Saltash Borough and Gunnislake in St Piran League East and Looe Town in the East Cornwall Premier League as they edged a seven-goal thriller against Newquay Academy.
The Duchy League is also rounded up as Dobwalls Reserves kept themselves in the Premier Division title hunt while Pensilva and Calstock kept up their own promotion hopes in the second-tier.
Away from the football, which saw all Western League matches called off, there was also frustration for Saltash in Counties Cornwall Two.The promotion-chasing Ashes were due to welcome Newquay Hornets, however the coastal club conceded, giving them a third win via a concession of the season. However, they did take to the field as Plymouth-based OPM played them in a Devon Merit Table match which Saltash won 43-7.
In the same division, Liskeard-Looe, who were due to visit leaders St Ives, conceded for the second successive week. Although their own pitch was waterlogged, Bodmin took to the field against Illogan Park on the all-weather pitch at Callywith College. Inside is a report and pictures from their 19-13 success.
In the women’s football, there’s a report on Plymouth Argyle’s 15-0 thrashing of Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Premier Cup semi-final, as well as Saltash Borough’s 3-0 success over Bude Town in Cornwall Women’s League Division One.
Darts wise, we find out the latest from the Liskeard darts leagues, including a couple of whitewashes, while Cornwall’s bowlers have been left frustrated by Hampshire conceding the final group game in the ESMBA Inter County Championship.
As ever there are the weekly round-ups from the Looe and Liskeard Pool League and the WH Bond Snooker League, plus euchre and the return of the Cornwall Chess League.