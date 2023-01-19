Away from the football, which saw all Western League matches called off, there was also frustration for Saltash in Counties Cornwall Two.The promotion-chasing Ashes were due to welcome Newquay Hornets, however the coastal club conceded, giving them a third win via a concession of the season. However, they did take to the field as Plymouth-based OPM played them in a Devon Merit Table match which Saltash won 43-7.