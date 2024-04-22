HELSTON Athletic are all but promoted from the Western League Premier Division after a near-perfect week for the Blues.
After fighting back to earn a 3-3 draw at Barnstaple Town, they then then defeated nearest challengers Falmouth Town 1-0 on Thursday night courtesy of Rikki Shepherd’s goal in front of a huge crowd of 1179.
That gave them advantage, but it was even greater come 5pm on Saturday after they beat Buckland Athletic 3-2 and Falmouth were beaten 2-0 in Somerset at Shepton Mallet.
It means Matt Cusack’s side must lose their final two league games and for there to be a 19-goal swing in Falmouth’s favour to deny the Blues a first promotion to Step Four.
Helston’s penultimate outing was at Torpoint Athletic last night.
Helston entertain third-placed Clevedon Town on Saturday, while Falmouth welcome Oldland Abbotonians.
Torpoint Athletic enjoyed a good week with three clean sheets from a trio of away games.
They did miss an opportunity last Monday night by being held to a goalless draw at Millbrook, but bounced back on Thursday evening to win 1-0 at St Blazey courtesy of Ryan Smith’s effort.
Saturday saw them head up to Clevedon where goalkeeper Ryan Rickard was in fantastic form, and the Point could even have won it if home keeper James Dunn hadn’t saved Ryan Richards’ penalty.
Saltash United had a mixed week which ended on a high with a resounding 4-0 victory over Street.
Last Thursday night saw them go down 2-0 to visiting Ilfracombe Town, but on Saturday Macca Brown got the response he wanted as Joe Preece’s hat-trick plus Tyler Yendle’s effort got them back on track.
Elsewhere on Saturday for the Cornish clubs, Millbrook were beaten 3-2 at second bottom Welton Rovers despite goals from Vincent Harper-Innis and Jay Boyle, while St Blazey lost 2-0 at play-off chasing Bridgwater United.