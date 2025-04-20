By Robbie Morris and Garry Wood
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (FRIDAY)
Torpoint Athletic 2 Saltash United 1
GOALS from James Rowe and Ryan Richards secured Torpoint’s first home victory over the Ashes for nine years as they ran out 2-1 winners.
Played in dreadful conditions, 205 hardy souls braved the weather as the Point moved up to 14th in the table.
Goals from Kirk Smith and Teigan Rosenquest secured Torpoint a 2-0 success over Saltash back on April 25, 2016, and the hosts were off the mark inside nine minutes.
Ryan Richards broke clear and although his initial shot was blocked by visiting keeper Tyler Coombes, the loose ball fell to James Rowe who made no mistake.
Twenty minutes into the match the visitors came into the game.
Home skipper Elliott Crawford had to clear the ball over his own crossbar, and moments later, Saltash’s Jack Wood saw his looping shot from distance go over the crossbar.
Just before the half-hour mark, Torpoint’s Joe Rapson had a shot from an acute angle which was well saved by Coombes.
In the remaining fifteen minutes of the half, Saltash started to grow in to the game and in the 33rd minute striker Rikki Shepherd won the ball and saw his 20-yard shot comfortably saved by Ryan Rickard.
Three minutes later and good build-up play by the Ashes midfield found Joe Preece who crossed the ball into the area on to the head of midfielder Kieran O’Melia, but his header went just over the crossbar.
Then with six minutes remaining of the half, a short corner found Ben Goulty who sent an effort just wide of the far post.
With the second half only nine minutes old, Torpoint doubled their lead with a fine breakaway goal.
Winger Joe Rapson took the ball off a Saltash defender’s foot and broke clear of the defence. He laid the ball through to Curtis Damerell on the left, who in turn squared the ball to Richards in the area who fired home from 12 yards.
The visitors reduced their arrears on 65 minutes when Jack Jefford headed the ball back to Tom Payne who nodded home from ten yards.
With the match entering the final 20 minutes, a free-kick by Saltash’s Fin Wilkes was knocked onto the post and was cleared away by Rickard.
Then, ten minutes later, a corner for the visitors went into the area for Hayden Greening who sent an effort just wide of the far post.
With four minutes remaining, the hosts had a free-kick from distance which was quickly taken low and hard from Crawford, but Coombes somehow lifted the ball over the crossbar.
After the final whistle, Saltash’s Payne was shown a red card for comments made to the match officials.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Freddie Chapman (Gene Price, HT), Josh Pope, Owen Haslam, Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), James Rowe (Mike Lucas, 84), Rory Simmons, Curtis Damerell, Ryan Richards, Joe Rapson (Gary Hird, 73). Subs not used: Callum Holder, Mason Elliott.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Laurence Murray, Alfie Wotton (Tom Huyton, 78), Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Fin Wilkes (Eli Evans, 88), Kieran O’Melia, Jack Wood (Jack Jefford, 58), Rikki Shepherd, Tom Payne (capt), Joe Preece (Deacon Thomson, 58). Subs not used: Tom Badcott.
Man-of-the-match: Sam Hepworth (Torpoint Athletic).