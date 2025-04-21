By Robbie Morris and Garry Wood at Blaise Park
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
St Blazey 1 Torpoint Athletic 0
ST BLAZEY secured their Western League Premier Division status for next season as Tom Strike’s header gave the hosts a 1-0 victory over Torpoint Athletic at Blaise Park.
And with Ilfracombe losing 1-0 at home to Buckland Athletic, it means the Green and Blacks are safe before their final game at Street on Saturday as the North Devon outfit have finished their programme.
The first real chance arrived in the 10th minute as Torpoint’s Elliott Crawford was found by Ryan Richards in the area, only for his header to go just wide.
Midway through through the half a free-kick by Crawford was found in the area by Rory Simmons who recycledthe ball and found Richards whose overhead-kick went just wide from 12 yards.
On the half-hour mark a Joe Rapson corner found Torpoint’s Curtis Damerell at the near post, but his cheeky backheel went just wide.
In the remaining ten minutes of the half, the hosts started to come into the game.
In the 36th minute Hayden Black had a shot from distance well collected by Ryan Rickard, and it wasn’t long before Callum McGhee shot over from 20 yards after taking a lay-off from Tom Hensman. Charlie Menear was also denied by the Point stopper.
Blazey created the first chance after the break as Charlie Hambly’s 20-yard lob just evaded the bar on 49 minutes.
On 55 minutes, Damerell has his initial shot blocked by a home defender and the loose ball fell back to him, only for his effort from 30 yards to go just over.
Just before the hour mark the hosts took the lead. McGhee’s free-kick on the edge of the area saw Strike head home from 10 yards.
With fifteen minutes remaining, Hird broke clear of the home defence and cut into the area, but his shot from an acute angle was lifted over the crossbar.
Blazey nearly added a second when a cross landed at the feet of McGhee, but he could only flash an effort across goal.
With the tension in the ground now palpable in front of the 338-strong crowd, Torpoint had a couple of decent chances to equalise.
On 87 minutes a free-kick from Gene Price was headed over by fellow sub Mason Elliott, and in stoppage time it was again Elliott who headed over a set-piece from the same taker.
With the home fans frantically checking X (formerly Twitter) for live updates from Ilfracombe, their were huge celebrations on the terraces as Buckland scored an injury-time goal to win 1-0.
And with Blazey holding on themselves, it means the Cornishmen are two points ahead of the Bluebirds who had given themselves a lifeline by shocking Barnstaple Town on Good Friday, and can plan for a third season at Step Five.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley (capt), Tom Strike, Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Jordan Bentley, Tom Hensman (George Newton, 69), Sam Clifton, Charlie Menear (Jacob Rowe, 83), Hayden Black, Callum McGhee (Noah Maund, 90). Subs not used: Mark Wilson, Zeph Grigg.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Freddie Chapman (Darren Hicks, 63), Josh Pope (Gene Price, 63), Owen Haslam, Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), Gary Hird, Rory Simmons, Curtis Damerell, Ryan Richards, Joe Rapson (Mason Elliott, 63). Sub not used: Mike Lucas.