By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
St Austell 2 St Blazey 0
ST BLAZEY dropped into the bottom two after defeat at Poltair on Good Friday morning was followed by a shock win for rivals Ilfracombe at fourth-placed Barnstaple later in the day.
The Green & Blacks are now faced with the prospect of trying to win at least one of their two remaining games against in-form Torpoint on Easter Monday and eighth-placed Street away next Saturday.
Meanwhile, Ilfracombe, who are now a point ahead of Blazey, complete their season with a home game against Buckland Athletic on Easter Monday.
Blazey have picked up only two points from the last six games and face a battle to stay in the Western League for a third season.
Blazey boss Mark Carter said: “Obviously despite being away I’ve been glued to my phone and kept updated. I’ve kept in touch with Matt (Parsons) and the squad.
“The St Austell games sums up our whole season. Done okay, but never really threatened. We don’t trouble teams enough. When we fall behind we make it far too easy for the opposition to collect three points.
“We can’t keep relying on our much improved defence to keep us in games if we can’t relieve the pressure with goals at the other end. The words Matt used was too many lads just coasting through games without any desire or care.
“There is no doubt that we’ve had a poor season and after 36 games the table doesn’t lie. The lads now have two games to give us everything. It’s still in our own hands and we’re still capable.
“Ilfracombe have shown fight and heart to stay in this battle. But we need to show something different now. We need to be brave and committed in getting the points we need. It’s time to dig deep and have one last push, starting on Monday.”
The local derby at Poltair, watched by a crowd of 290 in the bank holiday rain, was decided by a goal in each half from the home side.
Striker George Marris broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, following up from a Kyle Moore save from Adam Carter’s shot.
Blazey had a great opportunity to equalise soon afterwards when winger Tom Hensman was played in but his effort was well saved by Andy Collings.
Blazey were disappointing in the second half and it was St Austell skipper Neil Slateford who made sure of victory by curling in a superb free-kick just after the hour.
St Austell boss Chris Knight said: “It was a really pleasing way to mark our final home game of the season with a solid performance and result.
“I never thought we were in any danger to be honest; we restricted them to one chance which Andy did well to save but from there we created a lot of opportunities and thoroughly deserved the victory.
“It takes a brilliant goal to seal it, Slates hasn’t scored one of them all season which he’s been annoyed about but he picked a great game and time to do it in – what a strike and a captain’s goal.
“It was a shame the weather was so bad but ironically it helped us as the pitch was slick and we could move the ball.
“I thought my two wide lads, Bishop and Marris, were quality – brave on the ball and got at them constantly.
“It’s nice that the supporters could see a win in our final game at Poltair this season.”
ST AUSTELL: Andy Collings, Jake Shaw, Martyn Duff, Olly Brokenshire, Tom Whipp, Henry Wilson (Callum Watson), Neil Slateford, Matt Searle (River Allen), George Marris, Adam Carter, Kieron Bishop. Subs not used: Josh Penrose, Ryan Downing, Alex Hamley, Rhys Hooper.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore, Will Tinsley, Mark Wilson (Dan O’Hara), Tom Strike, Tom Cavanagh, Jordan Bentley, Tom Hensman (Noah Maund), Hayden Black (Zeph Grigg), Jacob Rowe (Charlie Menear), Callum McGhee, George Newton. Sub not used: Isaac Rider.