WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION ROUND-UP
AFTER Helston Athletic won the Premier Division title at Torpoint earlier in the week, there wasn’t much to play for in terms of the championship when the Blues welcomed Clevedon Town on Saturday.
However, with a large crowd in attendance eager to see the Blues pick up the trophy, both teams weren’t quite at it in front of goal as it ended goalless.
The draw meant Clevedon lost home advantage for their play-off with Bridgwater United after Bridgy eased past relegated Millbrook 6-2 in their final game.
The Brook scored through Ben Endean and Josh Hambleton.
Runners-up Falmouth Town warmed up for their play-off with Barnstaple Town last night (Tuesday) by seeing off third bottom Oldland Abbotonians 1-0 at Bickland Park.
The in-form Oscar Massey got the all important winner.
Saltash United kept up their fine end to the season with a 5-0 thrashing of strugglers Welton Rovers.
The Ashes had beaten Shepton Mallet 3-0 earlier in the week, but went two better against the Greens who are battling with Oldland to avoid finishing in the bottom two.
Saltash took a seventh minute through 16-year-old attacker Jack Jefford before centre-half Tyler Yendle doubled the advantage nine minutes later.
Ethan Wright then made it 3-0 on 42 minutes as the Ashes continued to enjoy their spring afternoon.
Macca Brown’s men had to wait until the 75th minute for the in-form Joe Preece to grab the fourth, and the scoring was rounded off soon after by Jake Curtis.
St Blazey had the weekend off, but the Green and Blacks won 2-0 at Millbrook in midweek with skipper and top scorer Luke Cloke adding a goal in each half after 39 and 67 minutes.
Blazey have three games remaining starting with Wednesday night’s visit from Saltash (7.30pm) which will be the Ashes’ final game of the season.