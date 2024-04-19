TORPOINT Athletic will hope to make it a hat-trick of games unbeaten this week when they visit Clevedon Town in the Western League Premier Division this afternoon (3pm).
The Point, who won 1-0 at St Blazey on Thursday night courtesy of Ryan Smith’s second half goal and drew 0-0 at Millbrook on Monday, head up to Somerset to tackle a side that have led the division for long spells of the season.
But Helston Athletic’s monumental victory over second-placed Falmouth Town last night in front of a huge crowd of 1,179 means the Blues head into the final straight of the season on the brink of a first-ever promotion to Step Four and with it Southern League football.
Matt Cusack’s side are level on points with Falmouth, but have three games left compared to Town’s two.
It means seven points from a possible nine will get the job done with a visit from sixth-placed Buckland Athletic the first of those assignments.
However with a trip to Torpoint in midweek and a visit from Clevedon on the final day, the Blues will have to be at their best to get over the line.
Falmouth head up to Shepton Mallet later before rounding off the season with a home clash with strugglers Oldland Abbotonians.
While Torpoint head up the M5, neighbours Saltash United and Millbrook are also in action.
The Ashes entertain mid-table Street at the Waterways Stadium, while the Brook, who picked up a point against Torpoint on Monday night, head up to second bottom Welton Rovers hoping to move within three points of the Greens.
Welton, who have had three points deducted, are in a two-way battle with Oldland to avoid joining the Brook in going down, so it’s a big game for both teams.
St Blazey have had a solid enough first campaign at Step Five, sitting 13th in the 18-team division.
They head up to fifth-placed Bridgwater United who were hoping to be in the promotion mix.
Western League fixtures for Saturday, April 20 (3pm): Bridgwater United v St Blazey, Brixham v Barnstaple Town, Clevedon Town v Torpoint Athletic, Helston Athletic v Buckland Athletic, Ilfracombe Town v Nailsea and Tickenham, Oldland Abbotonians v Wellington, Saltash United v Street, Shepton Mallet v Falmouth Town, Welton Rovers.