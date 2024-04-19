WITH the SWPL Premier West season starting to draw to a close, all eyes will be on Liskeard Athletic this evening as they seek to keep the pressure on leaders St Austell heading into the final week.
Although the destiny of the title remains in the Saints’ hands, the Blues, who have a game in-hand, can move to within a point if they pick up three points at East Cornwall rivals Callington Town (7.30pm).
Cally are a tough proposition at home and would love nothing more than to stop Liskeard’s charge, meaning a fascinating evening awaits at Ginsters Marshfield Parc.
At the other end of the table, Sticker picked up a potentially priceless point in their quest to avoid the wooden spoon at Camelford in midweek.
Lewis Clapham’s first half penalty was enough for a point, and although they face nearest challengers St Dennis in their final clash next Saturday, St Dennis still have seven games to fit in starting with tomorrow’s home clash with Mullion (2pm).
St Dennis have been much improved since Christmas and although they were thrashed 7-1 at Liskeard Athletic in midweek, in the grand scheme of things that result is not going to have any bearing on their season.
Particularly as a visit from Mullion will be a game they target despite the Seagulls picking up useful draws at Camelford and Callington in recent days.
Newquay moved clear of Wendron and Newquay in the race for third last night after easing past an understrength Launceston 4-0 at Mount Wise, and the Peppermints are back in action tomorrow with a visit from Truro City Reserves.
They are four points ahead of Wendron who have a game in-hand, while Wadebridge are two points further back.
Wendron make the long trip up to Camelford for the Camels’ final home game of the season, while Wadebridge welcome mid-table Holsworthy who registered their first victory of 2024 at Bodmin Town on Tuesday evening.
Bodmin’s youngsters are currently two points ahead of Sticker with five games to play, and they need two points to be sure of not finishing bottom.
They welcome a Penzance side who will head up the A30 full of confidence after an excellent 3-2 win over Wadebridge in midweek.
Having only won two of their opening 14 league games, Launceston have since won 10 of their last 12.
They could yet finish as high as sixth, although to do that they will probably need to avoid losing at Dobwalls with the Dingos another side hoping to sit there.
Dobwalls have a two-point lead over Launceston, but the Clarets have a game in-hand, meaning whoever tastes victory will be favourites to leapfrog Camelford who occupy that slot at present.
The two also meet at Pennygillam next Thursday evening.
SWPL Premier West fixtures: Friday – Callington Town v Liskeard Athletic (7.30pm).
Saturday (3pm unless stated) – Bodmin Town v Penzance, Camelford v Wendron United, Dobwalls v Launceston, Newquay v Truro City Res, St Dennis v Mullion (2pm), Wadebridge Town v Holsworthy.