The draw for the first round of the 2025/26 South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson League Cup has been made with holders Penzance facing a Cornish derby at Truro City Reserves.
The Magpies edged past Cullompton Rangers on penalties at Launceston in May and will fancy their chances of another good run in the competition.
A vote on whether the first round should be regionalised saw the status quo maintained, meaning plenty of travelling for some, none more so than managerless Dobwalls who have to make the trip up to the top of North Devon to tackle relegated Ilfracombe Town.
Other long away trips from Cornwall see Callington Town go to Axminster Town and St Day head to Taunton to tackle Bishops Lydeard.
Going the other way, Bovey Tracey visit Camelford who will have a new boss for the first time in 34 seasons as Bobby Hopkinson takes over from the retiring Reg Hambly, while managerless Wadebridge Town host SWPL Premier East side Middlezoy Rovers.
There are also some tasty local derbies to look forward to.
Holsworthy get a swift chance to gain revenge on Torridgeside for their defeat in the Torridge Cup final, while Falmouth Town Reserves, promoted as St Piran League Premier Division West champions, visit Wendron United.
Bude Town host Okehampton Argyle at Broadclose Park, while two all Cornish clashes see Liskeard Athletic entertain Sticker and Launceston visit Millbrook.
Fixtures are to be played before or on Saturday, October 11 with dates to be announced in due course.
Draw in full: Axminster Town v Callington Town, Bishops Lydeard v St Day, Bude Town v Okehampton Argle, Camelford v Bovey Tracey, Cullompton Rangers v Honiton Town, Elburton Villa v Bridport, Ilfracombe Town v Dobwalls, Ilminster Town v Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police, Liskeard Athletic v Sticker, Millbrook v Launceston, Newton Abbot Spurs v Crediton United, Torridgeside v Holsworthy, Torrington v Teignmouth, Truro City Reserves v Penzance, Wadebridge Town v Middlezoy Rovers, Wendron United v Falmouth Town.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.