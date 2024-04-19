By Erin McKenzie
ROB Baxter has named his Exeter Chiefs side to host Bath Rugby for Round 15 of the Gallagher Premiership at Sandy Park tomorrow (5.30pm).
Chiefs return to Premiership action following the conclusion of their Investec Champions Cup campaign last weekend when Toulouse were the victors at the Stade Ernest Wallon in the quarter-final.
Last weekend’s front row remains intact with Scott Sio at loosehead, Jack Yeandle at hooker and Ehren Painter packing down at tighthead.
In the second row, Lewis Pearson comes into the starting line-up alongside captain Dafydd Jenkins. While in the back row, Christ Tshiunza shifts to the bench to make way for the return of Jacques Vermeulen on the flank. Ethan Roots and Greg Fisilau complete the trio.
Tom Cairns and Harvey Skinner stand firm as the half-back duo as does the centre partnership of Ollie Devoto and Henry Slade.
And the back three is another no-change as Olly Woodburn and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso start on the wings with Josh Hodge at full-back.
Director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes his side have learned a lot from the past couple of weeks and says they will approach every remaining game with a strong mentality.
He said: “We’re kind of in a new knockout format with four games left. We’re in a run of games where losing any one of them could cost us a top four place. But then you think, if we win them all then we’ll be there at a really exciting end to the season.
“That’s been my approach with the squad – let’s go all or nothing game by game and see how many rounds of this competition we can knock over and see what it brings us.
“It’ll be interesting this weekend to have Bath again in such close proximity to the last game. Traditionally, double header games are hard to win both – the emotions of winning one and then a second one can be tough.
“At the same time, we’re good at home – we’ve played very well here at Sandy Park – and we should have some confidence from the last result and confidence in how we’re playing as a team. I think it’s going to be another very interesting game.”
On the bench, Max Norey is back fit to be named with Danny Southworth and Marcus Street as the replacement front row.
Jack Dunne sits alongside Tshiunza as the cover for the second and back row.
The remaining three bench berths are for a second week filled by Stu Townsend, Will Haydon-Wood and Zack Wimbush.
Exeter Chiefs: 15 Josh Hodge 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso 13 Henry Slade 12 Ollie Devoto 11 Olly Woodburn 10 Harvey Skinner 9 Tom Cairns; 1 Scott Sio 2 Jack Yeandle 3 Ehren Painter 4 Lewis Pearson 5 Dafydd Jenkins (c) 6 Ethan Roots 7 Jacques Vermeulen 8 Greg Fisilau. Replacements: 16 Max Norey 17 Danny Southworth 18 Marcus Street 19 Jack Dunne 20 Christ Tshiunza 21 Stu Townsend 22 Will Haydon-Wood 23 Zack Wimbush.