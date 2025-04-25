A BUSY week at the Mennaye Field has continued with news that the Cornish Pirates have agreed new deals with two of their current squad for next season.
Winger Arthur Relton and prop Ollie Andrews are the latest names to commit their futures to the Championship club, who have already announced the re-signings of Dan Hiscocks, Charlie Rice, Billy Young and Josh King.
Relton, 23, is enjoying his third season with the Pirates, having already passed a half century of appearances and scored an impressive 23 tries to date. As for Ollie, the 25-year-old Cornish-born forward has registered 13 appearances and scored one try in what is presently his first full season with the club.
Arthur, a former member of the Pirates’ youth section who has played for Exeter Chiefs and for England Under 20s, commented: “I’ve absolutely loved my first few years at the Mennaye. I grew up watching the Pirates and can’t wait to see what next year brings for the club.”
Ollie added: “It’s a great place to be and I’ve loved playing for this club. The coaches and players have been brilliant, and I’ve still got so much more to learn and give to this team.”