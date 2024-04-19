LAUNCESTON have made two changes to their starting 15 for their must-win clash with Oxford Harlequins tomorrow in the second group game of their Papa Johns Community Cup campaign (3pm).
The All Blacks narrowly lost their Regional One Championship Pool Three opener 12-8 at Barnstaple on Saturday, but with just three group games and one side reaching the semi-finals they must beat a side who won this year’s Regional One Midlands title.
Oxford Harlequins thrashed league rivals Banbury 81-22 at home in their opener on the 3G, but will find it altogether a different challenge at Polson Bridge in what is set to be another large home crowd.
Launceston bring in Ethan Pearce-Cowley at loosehead-prop in place of Mitch Hawken who drops down to the bench, where he is joined by second team captain Ollie Martin, scrum-half Adam Collings and winger Dan Pearce.
Collings has not been selected in recent weeks, while Pearce is fit enough for a cameo having suffered a knee injury against Matson back in January.
Flanker Charlie Tummon is unavailable, but Tom Bottoms is back having missed the Barnstaple game, and takes his place on the blindside.
Launceston impressed for long spells in North Devon last Saturday against a side who finished second in Regional One South West, and it wasn’t until the 73rd minute that full-back Tyler Gordon-Oke slotted over a penalty to make it 9-8.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker, Ollie Bebbington, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Jamie Chapman, Todd Crofts, Tom Sandercock (capt); Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Dan Goldsmith, Albert Horne, Tom Bottoms, George Bone, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Mitch Hawken, Ollie Martin, Lloyd Duke, Adam Collings, James Redwood, Dan Pearce.