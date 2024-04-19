By Phil Westren
NEXT up for the Cornish Pirates is a Round 19 fixture in the Championship at home to Cambridge on Sunday (2.30pm).
It will be the third meeting between the two sides this season, remembering that the Pirates emerged victorious 64-17 away to Cambridge in the Premiership Cup in September, and followed that up with a much closer 40-33 league win at Cambridge’s Ellgia Fields ground in January.
Of general interest, Cambridge have played the Pirates at the Mennaye Field just once before, when in 1998 they lost 32-13 in a Tetley’s Bitter Cup tie.
There are several changes in the Cornish Pirates line-up from the one that started in last Saturday’s 30-25 victory away to Hartpury.
Tom Pittman is named at fly-half, Arthur Relton is selected on the wing, and Tom Georgiou will this week partner Ioan Evans in the centre.
In the forwards, Fin Richardson comes in at tight-head prop and Hugh Bokenham moves up into the second row.
Hugh’s place at number eight is taken by skipper John Stevens, who played in the ‘7’ shirt last week, which will on Sunday be worn by Will Gibson.
On the bench, and keen to make his debut for the Pirates, is on-loan Exeter Chiefs player Hallam Chapman.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s contest, Cornish Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle has said: “As ever, we will this weekend look to push our game on. We have created some real positive stuff with one-on-ones in tight scenarios, but with there still a need to work hard and progress.
“Overall, I feel we have generally been going in the right direction, but we ultimately need strive to keep improving, with a focus on our speed at the breakdown and, as always, maintaining a sound set piece.
“Pleasingly the weather also looks to be set fair for Sunday, which is great news and will be welcomed by players and supporters alike. The conditions will hopefully enable both teams to play with expression and entertain, and we are looking forward to it.”
Cornish Pirates: 15 Kyle Moyle 14 Arthur Relton 13 Ioan Evans 12 Tom Georgiou 11 Matt McNab 10 Tom Pittman 9 Ruaridh Dawson; 1 Lefty Zigiriadis 2 Harry Hocking 3 Fin Richardson 4 Hugh Bokenham 5 Steele Barker 6 Alex Everett 7 Will Gibson 8 John Stevens (captain). Replacements: 16 Iestyn Harris 17 Jacob Morris 18 Matt Johnson 19 Josh King 20 Hallam Chapman 21 Alex Schwarz 22 Bruce Houston 23 Robin Wedlake.
Referee: Andy Wigley; Assistants: Neil Chivers and Ryan Collier; Official 4: Kevin Williams; PR/Coach: Steve Leyshon.
Match Day Sponsor: Andy Loos; Match Ball Sponsor: Varfell Farms.
Match Day Collection: The Wave Project.
The Roger Pascoe Cup: The Pirates ‘End of Season Awards’ are about to hit the agenda.
Indeed, at this coming Sunday’s game supporters will firstly have the opportunity to cast their votes for their chosen player of the season who, immediately after the team’s final home league game against Coventry on May 11, will be presented with ‘The Roger Pascoe Cup’.