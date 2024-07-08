ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Camborne v Werrington
WERRINGTON let slip a promising position to lose at fellow strugglers Camborne as bottom side St Just moved to within four points.
On a used pitch, Camborne chose to bat, a decision that failed to pay off throughout.
Jordan Harvey was first to go when he got a leading edge to Adam Hodgson at forward square-leg off Dan Barnard, and the hosts didn’t help themselves when Stephen Richards was run-out by Mark Taskis coming back for a third.
Jacob MacDonald was bowled first ball by a low full-toss from Sam Hockin and it was 8-3.
Camborne were missing injured Aussie Josh Fontana, meaning the pressure was on skipper Jamie Goldsworthy and the talented Alfie MacDonald.
They took the score to 41 before both fell within a run of each other for 14 as both men found Mark Gribble at cover off Jordan Duke.
Duke struck for a third time when Sam Eva got a leading edge to Ben Jenkin at cover (52-6), before Steve Kevern and wicket-keeper Liam Weeks (14) added 24.
Ryan Pooley took a sensational catch diving away to his right to remove Kevern, and when Weeks edged behind to Lawson, Duke (5-29 off 9) had his five-fer.
Martin Jenkin soon edged Hockin behind to Gribble at slip, but Gatley made an unbeaten 24 as he and last man Will Eva (6) took the score to 117 before the latter was dismissed by Ben Smeeth’s second ball.
Werrington eased along to 30-0 either side of a short delay with Hockin (18) striking four early boundaries.
But his dismissal, a leading edge off Martin Jenkin sparked a remarkable collapse.
Ryan Pooley was stumped down the leg side off Jenkin, Thulina Dilshan edged Gatley behind second ball, and Mark Gribble could only fend the delivery to second slip as they all went for nought.
Ben Smeeth and Adam Hodgson batted through to tea, but they were soon separated when Smeeth (9) offered a return catch to Gatley (3-28).
Ben Jenkin was next to go as Martin Jenkin went on the rampage to take 6-14 with his awkward variety of swing bowling.
Skipper Nick Lawson was brilliantly snaffled by a diving Jordan Harvey at slip before Dan Barnard was run out for a second ball duck.
Jenkin trapped Mark Taskis lbw second ball and although Duke hung around with Hodgson (22) for a while, the game was up when Hodgson attempted a scoop off Jenkin and was caught by Will Eva.
Reflecting on the game, Lawson admitted it wasn’t good enough.
He said: “At the halfway stage I was delighted as I felt we bowled and fielded brilliantly.
“Dukey put the ball in the right areas and got his reward and Barny and Sam were good as well.
“We then started well with the bat, but before we lost our first wicket we lost eight overs, and then Sam got out and we lost another three quick wickets before tea.
“That makes it much harder, and they just put the ball in the right area and the wicket did the rest.
“We’ve had some low-scoring games down there in recent years, and Saturday was another.”
Lawson was at a loss to explain their recent poor displays with the bat.
He said: “I can’t put my finger on why it keeps happening, but we’ll come back again at the weekend at home to Helston.
“We bat quite deep but at the moment, it’s just not happening for us.
“But we’re not panicking yet, we know a couple of wins will shoot us up the table, and that’s what we’ve got to focus on.”